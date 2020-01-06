Science Fiction Action Film ‘Disco Raja’ Overseas Release by Sarigama Cinemas

Sarigama Cinemas is now bringing a science fiction action film, Raviteja’s ‘Disco Raja’ to overseas Telugu movie lovers.

Mass Maharaja Raviteja teamed up for the first time with Vi Anand for an upcoming Telugu project titled ‘Disco Raja’. Vi Anand is known for his chills and thrills in his movies like Ekkadiki potavu chinnavada and Okka kshanam. Being produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner, the film has music by SS Thaman.

The movie starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles against Bobby Simha as main antagonist whereas Tanya Hope, Rajasekhar Aningi, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Satya and Rakesh Rachakonda in key roles.

