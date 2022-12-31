Scrap Village Revenue Assistants, YSRCP MLA demands

In a surprising move, Yemmiganuru MLA from the ruling YSR Congress, K Chennakesava Reddy, asked the state government to scrap the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) system from the revenue department.

Speaking to media persons in his hometown, Yemmiganuru on Saturday, the ruling party MLA said that the VRAs have been there for decades. The system was introduced by the British rulers and it had become synonymous with corruption.

He also blamed the Village Revenue Officers (VRO) system which also, according to him, runs with corruption. He said that both the VROs and the VRAs are looting the people at the bottom level of the system. The revenue records of the government are also spoiled by these two category employees, the MLA said.

Referring to the village secretariat system introduced by the present government, the MLA asked the state government to convert the VROs as village secretariat staff according to the academic qualification.

Chennakesava Reddy made an appeal to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take serious note of the corruption being practiced by these two employees and scrap the system at the earliest. He requested the senior officials of the revenue department to give clear and promising advice to the chief minister to change the system.