Seerat Kapoor: Joining Telugu film industry happened naturally

Actress Seerat Kapoor says she never planned her entry into Telugu films.

“It was not a conscious descision and happened very naturally. I literally sat at home and was focussing on myself, doing what I needed to do as an actor, taking my training, applying the theories which I learnt at school, in a completely different city (Mumbai),” says Seerat, who is the grand-daughter of late Bollywood acting guru Roshan Taneja.

She made her debut with the 2014 release, “Run Raja Run”. Recalling her first break, she says: “One day I got a call from my manager saying that ‘there is a south project and they are looking for a fresh face, they saw your photographs and they want to meet you’. That is when I opened myself to the south industry. Of course, I did my research work on what I was walking into.”

Seerat later went on to do films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2″, ” Columbia “, “Touch Chesi Chudu” and more recently “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma”

Today, on the brink of her Bollywood debut with “Maarich”, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor, Seerat says everything happens when the time is right.

“Honestly, I just know that certain things are not in your control. When I started working down South, I didn’t know that there were more projects unless I opened myself to the experience of it. Some of it is my diligence and my vision, and everything that I wanted to achieve for myself. The rest I think is fate,” says Seerat.

“I guess God has his own ways to come into your life and open up to the next chapter as and when you are ready. May be, this is the right time for Bollywood to see me,” she sums up.