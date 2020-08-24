Sensational: The conspiracy to murder Sushant Singh Rajput was done by ‘Two Daddies’

The death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput is taking several unexpected turns. Sensation is a small word about the case as there are some new allegations on a regular basis. The CBI officials are investigating the case thoroughly and the officials recreated the crime scene from the past couple of days. Sushant Singh Rajput’s gym partner and friend Sunil Shukla made some sensational comments about his death. The entire world is aware that Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is in touch with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Their Whatsapp chat too made it to the headlines and is all over the internet.

Sunil Shukla claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed by Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indranil Chakraborty and her sugar daddy Mahesh Bhatt. Sunil Shukla during his conversation with Times Now used the word ‘Sugar Daddy’. He said that the conspiracy for Sushant’s murder was done by two daddies of Rhea: her biological daddy Indranil Chakraborty and her sugar daddy Mahesh Bhatt. Sunil made it clear that Sushant Singh Rajput was very good and his mental health was extremely fine.

“Sushant was mentally healthy and fit. He worked out on a regular basis in the gym. He was taking some multivitamin supplements. Indranil Chakraborty was giving some tablets to Sushant through Rhea. After she left Sushant Singh Rajput, the same medicines were given by his flatmates” said Sunil Shukla.