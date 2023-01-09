Shaakuntalam Trailer: Gunasekhar’s magnum opus

Advertisement

Samantha is all set to appear on Shaakuntalam, slated to open in theatres on February 17. The film is a romantic drama, written and directed by Gunasekhar. This will be Samantha’s first release after Yashoda. The film reached into everyone’s hearts with the promotional content. Today makers released the film’s trailer.

Nearly 3-minute trailer, introduces the fantasy love story between Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra, and King Dushyant. Everyone is in awe of the grandeur and meticulous detailing in every frame. her disagreements and difficulties in meeting King Dushyant.

After becoming pregnant, she ultimately discovers that his love had betrayed her. The poetic trailer sets the scene with lovely dialogue and visuals. A surprise element of the pure magical love story is the war setup, and the 3D version will take it to the next level.

This is Allu Arha’s debut film, and her entrance at the conclusion on a lion is simply brilliant. Setting the mood for the magnum opus, the trailer narrates the basic story of Shakuntala. Samantha looks ethereal in the film and her introduction with butterflies mesmerises everyone.

Samantha also showed her dedication and effort with Instagram posts. Her commitment will speak volumes for sure. The film is bankrolled under Guna Teamworks. Neelima Guna is the producer. The initiative is being presented by dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creaatons. The music is composed by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma.