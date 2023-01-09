Vaarasudu Strategy: Dil Raju fails Big

From the past few days, the interviews of Dil Raju triggered space for lot of controversies. Being a wise businessman, Dil Raju overhyped himself and his unusual statements left many in deep shock. All this is because of his next production Varisu. Taking a U-Turn, Dil Raju announced that Vaarasudu will now release on January 14th. He said that he has immense respect for Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. But his previous interviews sounded completely different and contrast. The real reasons for the postponement of Vaarasudu are different.

Dil Raju wanted a wide release for Vaarasudu. The exhibitors have been against from day one as there are films of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. The distributors have tried hard to convince Dil Raju but he was strict on his stand. With situations turning out of his control and after he came to know about zero advances, Dil Raju felt the threat and he decided to push the release of Vaarasudu. The strategy of Dil Raju for Vaarasudu failed badly. He is now in damage control mode after a series of bad moves.