AP files petition in SC on bifurcation issues

The AP government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking judicial intervention in the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. The government told the Apex court that the institutions listed in the Schedule IX and X were not distributed between the two Telugu states even after 8 years of bifurcation.

The state government told the court that the Telangana state government was coming forward to distribute the institutions between the two states. The institutions, their assets and liabilities are to be shared between the two Telugu states. As 91 per cent of the institutions are located in Hyderabad, the Telangana government continues to enjoy them, while Andhra Pradesh is denied its fruits, the government said.

The state government further said that the total value of these institutions would be around Rs 1.43 crore and they are to be shared between the two Telugu states on the population ratio. The state government said that AP had sent several requests both to the Telangana state government and the Union government for their action. However, as neither of them responded, the government approached the Apex court, the petition said.

The state government included the Government of Telangana and the Government of India as respondents to the petition. The court directed both the governments to file their response to the petition.