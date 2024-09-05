Shah Rukh Khan emerges as the top Taxpayer of India

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan surpassed several top celebrities and sports personalities to emerge as the highest taxpayer of the country. Shah Rukh Khan is on the top of the list with Rs 92 crore tax this year. He even surpassed top cricketer Virat Kohli who is the highest earning sports personality of the country. Tamil actor Vijay is charging huge money per film and he is the second in the list with Rs 80 crores tax payment per year. Salman Khan stands third in the list with a payment of Rs 75 crores.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 71 crores tax and he is in the fourth slot in the country. Top cricketer Virat Kohli stands fifth in the list with a tax pay of Rs 66 crores. Akshay Kumar was the highest taxpayer for the year 2022 but he is now gone down in the list. Among the actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan has paid Rs 20 crores as tax and she is followed by Kiara Advani with a pay of Rs 12 crores and Katrina Kaif with Rs 11 crores. Here is the list of top taxpayers in India:

Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 92 crore

Vijay – Rs 80 crore

Salman Khan – Rs 75 crore

Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 71 crore

Virat Kohli – Rs 66 crore

Ajay Devgn – Rs 42 crore

MS Dhoni – Rs 38 crore

Ranbir Kapoor – Rs 36 crore

Sachin Tendulkar– Rs 28 crore

Hrithik Roshan – Rs 28 crore

Kapil Sharma – Rs 26 crore

Sourav Ganguly – Rs 23 crore

Kareena Kapoor – Rs 20 crore

Shahid Kapoor – Rs 14 crore

Mohanlal – Rs 14 crore

Allu Arjun – Rs 14 crore

Hardik Pandya – Rs 13 crore

Kiara Advani – Rs 12 crore

Katrina Kaif – Rs 11 crore

Pankaj Tripathi – Rs 11 crore

Aamir Khan – Rs 10 crore

Rishabh Pant – Rs 10 crore