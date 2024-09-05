Shah Rukh Khan emerges as the top Taxpayer of India

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan surpassed several top celebrities and sports personalities to emerge as the highest taxpayer of the country. Shah Rukh Khan is on the top of the list with Rs 92 crore tax this year. He even surpassed top cricketer Virat Kohli who is the highest earning sports personality of the country. Tamil actor Vijay is charging huge money per film and he is the second in the list with Rs 80 crores tax payment per year. Salman Khan stands third in the list with a payment of Rs 75 crores.
Big B Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 71 crores tax and he is in the fourth slot in the country. Top cricketer Virat Kohli stands fifth in the list with a tax pay of Rs 66 crores. Akshay Kumar was the highest taxpayer for the year 2022 but he is now gone down in the list. Among the actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan has paid Rs 20 crores as tax and she is followed by Kiara Advani with a pay of Rs 12 crores and Katrina Kaif with Rs 11 crores. Here is the list of top taxpayers in India:
Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 92 crore
Vijay – Rs 80 crore
Salman Khan – Rs 75 crore
Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 71 crore
Virat Kohli – Rs 66 crore
Ajay Devgn – Rs 42 crore
MS Dhoni – Rs 38 crore
Ranbir Kapoor – Rs 36 crore
Sachin Tendulkar– Rs 28 crore
Hrithik Roshan – Rs 28 crore
Kapil Sharma – Rs 26 crore
Sourav Ganguly – Rs 23 crore
Kareena Kapoor – Rs 20 crore
Shahid Kapoor – Rs 14 crore
Mohanlal – Rs 14 crore
Allu Arjun – Rs 14 crore
Hardik Pandya – Rs 13 crore
Kiara Advani – Rs 12 crore
Katrina Kaif – Rs 11 crore
Pankaj Tripathi – Rs 11 crore
Aamir Khan – Rs 10 crore
Rishabh Pant – Rs 10 crore