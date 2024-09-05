No options left for Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is slated for December 6th release. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt. With all the actors lining up a number of films, Allu Arjun is yet to announce his next. His talks with Atlee went well till the successful director demanded big remuneration. Atlee is now working for Salman Khan’s project and the shoot starts next year. Allu Arjun was also in talks with Jailer fame Nelson and the commitment is on. But Nelson can only work with Allu Arjun after he completes Jailer 2 which is in the pipeline. He is busy with the pre-production work of Jailer 2 and the shoot starts next year.

Allu Arjun met several top Bollywood directors and producers but he is not convinced with the narrations and developments. Sukumar and Allu Arjun will work on Pushpa 3 but the film will not happen soon. Sukumar will take a break and he will direct Ram Charan’s film next. Pushpa 3 will happen only after two years and the film’s fate will also depend on the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun is in talks with Trivikram and the film is said to be planned on a bigger scale and it will have a pan-Indian release. Trivikram has to narrate the final script and the discussions are on for now. Allu Arjun has no options left except Trivikram for now. We have to wait to see if he goes ahead with Trivikram or announce any other director’s name for his next film.