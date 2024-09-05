x
Official: Nani to play Arjun Sarkar

Published on September 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Official: Nani to play Arjun Sarkar

After Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani is all set to be seen in HIT 3. Some of his upcoming films got shelved and Nani decided to feature in HIT 3 which is produced by his own production house Wall Poster Cinema. Sailesh Kolanu will direct this action drama and Nani will play Arjun Sarkar, a cop in HIT 3. The film will start rolling this month and upon Nani completing 16 years in Telugu cinema, the makers announced the news of HIT 3. The film will be shot extensively across the country and Nani plays the role of a cop for the first time. An announcement video is released and the makers also announced that HIT 3 will release on May 1st next year.

“Less of a cop. More of a criminal. Arjun Sarkaar takes charge. #Nani32 is #HITTheThirdCase Blood gates will open May 1st 2025 #Hit3 Hunter’s Command” posted Nani. His announcement hints that Nani has a role with negative shades in the film. Sanu John Varghese who worked for Nani’s films like Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and Hi Nanna will handle the cinematography work. Mickey J Meyer will score the music and background score for HIT 3. More details to be made official soon.

