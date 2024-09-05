Re-releases impacting New Releases

The trend of re-release has become a common practice in Telugu cinema. During the birthdays of star actors, their fans are celebrating the occasion by re-releasing their super hit films. Some of them are getting a wide release and films like Businessman, Venky, Murari, Simhadri and Gabbar Singh collected record numbers in their recent release. But this is also impacting the new films. Here are some examples:

Murari impacted Committee Kurrollu: Committee Kurrollu is a small film backed by actress Niharika Konidela. The film is a smashing hit among the small films. But the film was badly impacted by Murari which had a re-release on the same day. Committee Kurrollu opened on a low note and with a positive word of mouth, the numbers grew over the weekend. If Murari was not released on August 9th, Committee Kurrollu would have opened on a better note with high footfalls.

Gabbar Singh impacts Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani’s recent actioner Saripodhaa Sanivaaram opened well and collected decent numbers over the first weekend. Marking the birthday of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Gabbar Singh had a grand re-release in a record number of screens. The film opened with packed houses and this had an impact on the Monday collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Gabbar Singh collected 5 times more than Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s gross on Monday.

Re-release culture is not a bad one but this tradition should not impact the ongoing new released films.