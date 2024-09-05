New updates on SRK’s King

After scoring two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is on a break. He has lined up an action thriller titled King and the film is under pre-production work from the past few months. The most talented Sujoy Ghosh will direct the film and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a crucial role to play in the film. The shooting formalities will start in January next year in Europe and the film will be under shoot mode for almost 8 months. Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of the lead antagonist in King. The makers are in plans to release the film in the mid of 2026.

Top director Siddharth Anand worked on the script and he is personally designing the action stunts for King. Siddharth Anand will also co-produce the film along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Made on a huge budget, the film is high on expectations. Shah Rukh Khan will soon work with Aditya Chopra in the sequel of Pathaan. The filming starts during the second half of 2025.