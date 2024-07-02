Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Career Achievement Award

Spread the love

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the ‘King of Khans of India’ and the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, will receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. This award recognizes his outstanding career in over 100 films across various genres of Indian cinema. His superhit screen film Devadass (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2002) will also be screened at the festival and Khan will attend a public screening on 11 August 2024 at Spazio Cinemas. The festival’s lifetime achievement award will be presented for the actor along with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award in Piazza Grande, Saturday evening August 10, Locarno77.

Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Peter-Christian Fueter, Sergio Castellitto, Víctor Erice, Marlen Khutsiev, Bulle Ogier, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, Fredi M. Murer, Dante Spinotti, Costa-Gavras, and, most recently in 2023, Tsai Ming-liang are the other celebrities who received Pardo alla Carriera award in the past.