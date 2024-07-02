x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Career Achievement Award

Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Career Achievement Award

Published on July 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Career Achievement Award

Spread the love

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the ‘King of Khans of India’ and the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, will receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. This award recognizes his outstanding career in over 100 films across various genres of Indian cinema. His superhit screen film Devadass (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2002) will also be screened at the festival and Khan will attend a public screening on 11 August 2024 at Spazio Cinemas. The festival’s lifetime achievement award will be presented for the actor along with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award in Piazza Grande, Saturday evening August 10, Locarno77.

Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Peter-Christian Fueter, Sergio Castellitto, Víctor Erice, Marlen Khutsiev, Bulle Ogier, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, Fredi M. Murer, Dante Spinotti, Costa-Gavras, and, most recently in 2023, Tsai Ming-liang are the other celebrities who received Pardo alla Carriera award in the past.

Next Disha Patani’s new Tattoo creates a Stir Previous Yanamala writes to Naidu on state finances
else

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Latest

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills