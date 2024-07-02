Disha Patani’s new Tattoo creates a Stir

Spread the love

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was recently photographed flaunting a new tattoo with the initials ‘DP’ and netizens were wondering what the tattoo actually means. Many fans wondered if Disha’s new tatto had something to do with her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas. The actress looked super chic in a powder blue crop top and white pants and completed her look with black sunglasses and a white bag that made many think her initials were swapped (Disha Patani – PD). Several Bollywood media houses have been speculating from the past few months that Prabhas and Disha Patani are dating. The tattoo click of Disha is currently going viral now.

Disha is currently enjoying the success of her special appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki, 2898 AD’ where she showcased her sizzling chemistry with Prabhas. The film had a star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone apart from Prabhas and Disha Patani.