Dil Raju betting big in Bollywood

Popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju has been trying hard to make an impact in Hindi. He produced the remakes of Jersey and HIT through collaborations but both these films were rejected badly. Dil Raju is now juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai frequently on a mission. He is keen to start two big projects next year and the talks are going on. Vamshi Paidipally will direct his first Hindi film and Shahid Kapoor is in talks for the film. He will take the final call after he gets the bound script in his hand.

Dil Raju has also met several top actors during his recent visits to Mumbai. The talks are currently in initial stages. Some big announcements from Dil Raju are expected by the end of this year. With all the top actors of Telugu cinema busy with multiple projects, Dil Raju is currently more focused on Bollywood. He also has a bunch of small and medium budget projects in Tollywood.