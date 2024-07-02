x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Dil Raju betting big in Bollywood

Dil Raju betting big in Bollywood

Published on July 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Dil Raju betting big in Bollywood

Spread the love

Popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju has been trying hard to make an impact in Hindi. He produced the remakes of Jersey and HIT through collaborations but both these films were rejected badly. Dil Raju is now juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai frequently on a mission. He is keen to start two big projects next year and the talks are going on. Vamshi Paidipally will direct his first Hindi film and Shahid Kapoor is in talks for the film. He will take the final call after he gets the bound script in his hand.

Dil Raju has also met several top actors during his recent visits to Mumbai. The talks are currently in initial stages. Some big announcements from Dil Raju are expected by the end of this year. With all the top actors of Telugu cinema busy with multiple projects, Dil Raju is currently more focused on Bollywood. He also has a bunch of small and medium budget projects in Tollywood.

Next Show the difference in governance, Naidu tells officials Previous Disha Patani’s new Tattoo creates a Stir
else

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Latest

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills