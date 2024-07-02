x
Show the difference in governance, Naidu tells officials

Show the difference in governance, Naidu tells officials

Published on July 2, 2024 by

Show the difference in governance, Naidu tells officials

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday told the officials to show the difference in governance from the previous YSR Congress to the present NDA. He held a review meeting with the officials on roads, sand and essential commodities at the Velagapudi secretariat.

He said that people across the state have several problems due to the faulty policies of the previous government. The sand is not available and the roads are not in good condition, he said. He wanted the officials to address the two issues on a war footing and ensure that sand supply is streamlined and the roads are laid at the earliest.

The officials explained the sand policy of the TDP government between 2014 and 2019, and the YSR Congress government between 2019 and 2024. They explained the free sand policy of the TDP government which was introduced in 2016 and the subsequent YSR Congress government’s policy. They also explained the consequences of the two governments’ policies.

The officials also explained the difficulties or rather crisis that the construction activity in the state faced during the YSR Congress government as the sand was not available. They told the chief minister that sand reaches were given to the private agencies and individuals during the YSR Congress government. The CC cameras, GPS system and online system were not properly maintained during the YSR Congress government, the officials said.

The chief minister also told the officials to start road works across the state. He said that the previous government had completely neglected the roads. He wanted the officials to identify the roads that require patchwork and others require relaying of the roads. He also wanted them to prepare a list of roads and the length to be repaired or re-laid.

Though there is a financial problem in the state, he wanted the officials to start the road works as people are facing several difficulties in using the roads.

On essential commodities, the chief minister wanted the officials to keep the prices under control. The prices of rice, tomato, and onions are under control.

Ministers K Atchennaidu, Nadendla Manohar, B C Janardhana Reddy, Kollu Ravindra and others were present at the review meeting.

