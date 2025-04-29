Shah Rukh Khan to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy with several films lined up and the top actor is said to have been holding talks with Marvel Studios for a role to be played in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The discussions are currently in initial stages and Shah Rukh Khan’s team is in talks. If this happens, Shah Rukh Khan will be the first actor to feature in an international superhero franchise.

Marvel Studios has several superhero films in making and it is unclear about Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no official announcement from Shah Rukh Khan or Marvel Studios for now. The actor will start the shoot of his next film King from May this year. Siddharth Anand is the director and Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in other important roles.