Sree Vishnu’s Single Trailer stirs Controversy

Young actor Sree Vishnu is all set to test his luck with Single, a comic entertainer that is releasing in summer. Karthick Raju is the director and Ivana, Kethika Sharma are the leading ladies. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and it sounds hilarious. The dialogues ‘Sivayya’ and ‘Manchu Kurisipovatam’ from the film is a spoof on Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming film Kannappa. This did not go well with Manchu Vishnu and he is disturbed with the spoof dialogues.

It is unclear for now if Manchu Vishnu will take this controversy to the next level or if he ignores it for now. The team of Single is yet to respond to the controversy. Single is aimed for May 9th release and it is produced by GA2 Pictures. Sree Vishnu takes several references from Telugu films and he has a habit of imitating Tollywood heroes in a healthy manner. He is also an actor who stays away from controversies and maintains healthy relations with everyone. Single is a crucial film for Sree Vishnu.