Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest shock for his Fans

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is currently running in his toughest phase in his career. After the debacle of Zero, SRK took a break and is not in a hurry. Despite of several speculations, he asked his fans to wait for the big announcement. He even opted out of Rakesh Sharma’s biopic and SRK made it clear that he will be working with Rajkumar Hirani in his next film. The project was planned to start this year but the latest update says that the film starts rolling in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan fans are now left in shock as they would not have a chance to see their favorite actor on screen for the third consecutive year in a row. Zero released in 2018 and SRK-Rajkumar Hirani film will have its release in 2022 as per the update. SRK will have to wait for over three years for his next release. Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films will jointly produce this prestigious project.