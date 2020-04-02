NTR’s role in Thalaivi: Still a Puzzle

NTR Jr was the first consideration for the role of NTR in Thalaivi, the biopic of actress and politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut is reprising the role of Jayalaltihaa on screen and AL Vijay is the director. After NTR Jr had a big no for the role, the makers approached Nandamuri Balakrishna. After the failure of NTR biopic, Balakrishna too was not much interested. Though the makers wanted to skip or chop off the role of NTR from the film, they could not do it as NTR and Jayalalithaa shared a close bonding.

NTR and Jayalalithaa worked for several films and they shared a close bonding always. Hence, NTR’s role is crucial and needs to be shown on screen. The makers are left puzzled and they are undecided about the actor who can do justice for the role. The film’s shoot is inching completion and the new release date would be announced soon. Vishnu Induri is bankrolling this prestigious project.