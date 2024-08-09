Shankar changes his plans for Indian 3

Indian 2 turned out to be a huge embarrassment for top director Shankar. He was badly trolled for his work and Indian 2 will remain as a black mark in his career. Shankar managed to restart the shoot of Indian 2 which was occupied with enough hurdles. Shankar and Kamal Haasan felt that the film needed one more installment and the shoot of Indian 3 was completed. Shankar also delayed his shooting plans for Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film was delayed by years. Before the release of Indian 2, Shankar wanted to participate in the post-production work of Game Changer and Indian 3 on a simultaneous note.

But Shankar has now changed his plans after the debacle of Indian 2. He is now completely focused on Game Changer and he will focus on Indian 3 only after the release of Game Changer. The result of Indian 2 has impacted Indian 3 badly. There are no takers for Indian 3. Hence, Shankar decided to bounce back with Game Changer and then revive the business of Indian 3. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films too agreed to the plan of Shankar. Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is in the Christmas race this year. Dil Raju is the producer of Game Changer.