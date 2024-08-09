What is the genre of Mokshagna’s Debut Film?

Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna is finally set for debut and it has been a long wait for Nandamuri fans. Balakrishna in the past announced several plans but nothing worked out. He now trusted Hanuman director Prasanth Varma and the film is expected to be launched in a grand manner on September 6th marking the birthday of Mokshagna. The film’s pre-production work is happening currently and Prasanth Varma locked the final script recently and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. As per the update, the film is said to be a socio-fantasy film and it has a mythological touch.

Rumours also say that Balakrishna will be seen playing a powerful role in this untitled film. An official statement from the production house about the film will be made soon. There are talks that Balakrishna will announce the project on September 1st on the stage of his 50 years of NBK Celebrations. Prasanth Varma is working hard to make this a remarkable film and a grand launch for Mokshagna. More details awaited.