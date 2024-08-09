x
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
What is the genre of Mokshagna’s Debut Film?

Published on August 9, 2024 by

Mokshagna

Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna is finally set for debut and it has been a long wait for Nandamuri fans. Balakrishna in the past announced several plans but nothing worked out. He now trusted Hanuman director Prasanth Varma and the film is expected to be launched in a grand manner on September 6th marking the birthday of Mokshagna. The film’s pre-production work is happening currently and Prasanth Varma locked the final script recently and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. As per the update, the film is said to be a socio-fantasy film and it has a mythological touch.

Also Read : Tollywood young scions to make their Debut

Rumours also say that Balakrishna will be seen playing a powerful role in this untitled film. An official statement from the production house about the film will be made soon. There are talks that Balakrishna will announce the project on September 1st on the stage of his 50 years of NBK Celebrations. Prasanth Varma is working hard to make this a remarkable film and a grand launch for Mokshagna. More details awaited.

Next Who is responsible for Sunkishala fiasco and what to do next? Previous Shankar changes his plans for Indian 3
