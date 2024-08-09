x
Who is responsible for Sunkishala fiasco and what to do next?

Published on August 9, 2024 by

Who is responsible for Sunkishala fiasco and what to do next?

Ruling Congress and Opposition BRS leaders have been blaming each other on the collapse of Sunkishala’s retaining wall. The incident, which occurred during the start of August month, came to light only a week later.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a press conference on Friday and lambasted Congress Government, making directly CM Revanth Reddy responsible for Sunkishala fiasco.

KTR questioned why Government has kept silent for a week and did not take any action.

Responding to KTR’s criticism, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Bhatti Vikramarka hit back saying, the retaining wall, which was collapsed, had been constructed during BRS rule.

While the blame game is set to continue, one serious question to be asked is, “Who is actually responsible for the damage and how to prevent incidents like this in the future?”

Also Read : “Kavitha will get bail next week,” KTR expresses hope

Either its Medigadda barrage, which is part of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme or Sunkishala, the incidents of substandard construction leading to serious damages to irrigation projects have become regular recurrences in Telangana. This is by no means, a trend to neglect and needs urgent attention from ruling Congress Government.

While there is no doubt that, large scale corruption during KCR’s regime led to poor quality in irrigation projects, Revanth Reddy Sarkar cannot go on blaming the past BRS government and silently witness the Irrigation structures fall down.

With Irrigation Ministry led by an experienced and clean leader like Uttam Kumar Reddy, there is a need for complete review of all the irrigation projects and ensure that no further destruction is occurred.

Dnr

