Suriya injured on the sets of his Next

Published on August 10, 2024 by

Suriya injured on the sets of his Next

Talented Tamil actor Suriya is busy shooting for his next film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor sustained injuries while shooting for the film yesterday. The shoot of the film came to a halt after the incident and Suriya was rushed to a hospital. Suriya suffered minor injuries and the actor is in recovery mode. When there was a lot of confusion around his fans, the producer of Suriya44 made an official statement that Suriya is extremely fine. “Dear #AnbaanaFans, It was a minor injury. Pls don’t worry, Suriya Anna is perfectly fine with all your love and prayers” posted Rajasekhar Pandian, the producer of the film.

Also read : Suriya invests big in Mumbai

Suriya was shooting for an episode without a body double when the accident took place. The film’s second schedule is currently happening in Ooty. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this untitled action drama. The actor is currently in recovery mode and he will return back to the sets of the film very soon. Suriya is done with the shoot of Kanguva directed by Siva and the film is slated for October 10th release during the Dasara holiday season.

