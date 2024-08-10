x
Murari Re-release: Magic Repeats

Published on August 10, 2024 by

Murari Re-release: Magic Repeats

Murari re release

Murari is one of the finest family entertainers of Telugu cinema and it was the first big break for Mahesh Babu as an actor. The film went on to run for more than 175 days across the Telugu states during the time of release. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Murari got a grand re-release and the audience rushed to theatres to watch the film. Murari opened on a strong note with packed houses from cities to towns and villages. The film collected a huge sum on its first day and most of the Hyderabad multiplexes are completely full.

Mahesh Babu fans and the audience celebrated the film in theatres. Massive celebrations are planned and the theatres erupted with joy. The songs are widely enjoyed by the audience. Several videos are posted across social media and they clearly hint that Murari is the most celebrated re-release in theatres in the recent times. A young couple got married in a theatre and the video is viral now on social media.The film is also expected to make decent money through re-release. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Murari had Mahesh Babu and Sonalie Bendre playing the lead roles. Mahesh Babu is holidaying abroad on his birthday.

