Share good relationship with Modi, Imran: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday glided through the India-Pakistan realpolitik of the subcontinent with uncharacteristic finesse.

Addressing the media, on the concluding day of his two-day state visit to India, Trump reiterated his offer to mediate between the two countries over the contentious issue of Kashmir.

Even as he acknowledged that India has a problem with terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Trump made it abundantly clear that he would like the two countries to sit down at the negotiating table to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Describing his relationship with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan as “so good”, Trump expressed his willingness to help them resolve issues.

“We talked a lot about terrorism emanating from Pakistan at length. There is no question that it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen is so good,” he said.

President Trump wraps up his visit, his first to India, on Tuesday evening.