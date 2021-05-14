Sharmila attack on KCR, KTR triggers counter attacks

YS Sharmila, who became active in Telangana politics, targetted the TRS Government on the issue of the Coronavirus epidemic. She has said that KCR and KTR are not turning blind eyes to the problems of the people. The Chief Minister and his son are turning a deaf ear to the plight of Covid patients.

Sharmila deplored that a Rs. 3,500 worth remdesivir injection is being sold in black market at Rs. 40,000 and above. But the father and son are not taking any action.

The criticism launched by Sharmila triggered a counter attack which was directed at her brother Jaganmohan Reddy’s regime in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The critics began asking her whether it was not a fact that her brother was giving greater problems to the AP people. This was why thousands of Covid patients were coming to Hyderabad for proper treatment on a daily basis.

They also asked Sharmila why she was not talking about the more than 20,000 Covid cases and nearly 90 deaths taking place in AP everyday under the Jagan regime.