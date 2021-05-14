Exclusive updates of Megastar’s Lucifer Remake

From the past couple of days, some of the gossip portals speculated that Chiranjeevi isn’t happy with Mohan Raja’s version of the script for the remake of Lucifer. Some of them even speculated that the talented Tamil director walked out of the project. But there is no truth in the news. Mohan Raja locked the final script after Chiranjeevi was impressed with the narration. There were three meetings that took place between Chiranjeevi, Mohan Raja and all of them were positive. Chiranjeevi is keen to commence the shoot of the film after the pandemic calms down. As of now, the shooting schedules are planned for July.

The other cast, crew members are finalized and the makers will make an official announcement before the shoot commences. NV Prasad along with Ram Charan will produce this political drama. Chiranjeevi also has a pending shoot for Koratala Siva’s Acharya and he will complete the shoot later this year. Chiranjeevi will complete these projects after which he will take up Vedhalam remake and Bobby’s film.