Sharmila to launch her party in a function hall !

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Undivided AP CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to launch her party in Telagnana in a fuction hall in Hyderabad on July 8.

Sharmila had earlier announced plans to launch her party by conducting a huge public meeting mobilising lakhs of people from all the districts in Telangana.

But she has now dropped plans to hold public meeting and instead launch her party in JRC Convention Centre in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad.

Sharmila already announced her party name as YSRTP (YSR Telangana Party). She will be launching her party on July 8 on the occasion of birth anniversary of her father late YSR.

She has invited only 1,000 party leaders from all the 33 districts in Telangana for the party launch programme.

However, Sharmila’s party leaders made arrangements to enable at least lakh people to take part in the launch programme from districts in virtual mode.

But why Sharmila dropped her plans to hold a huge public meeting is the question being raised in political circles. Because there are no lockdown restrictions in Telangana at present. The Telangana government has totally lifted all the corona related restrictions in the state.