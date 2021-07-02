NTR to shift his focus on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young Tiger NTR is returning back to the small screen through Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Though the show was announced early this year, the shoot was pushed due to the pandemic. NTR will commence the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu from July 7th. A special set is constructed in Annapurna Studios for the shoot. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will start airing on Gemini TV in August and the final date will be announced soon. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is inspired by Kaun Banega Crorepati.

NTR is currently sweating out for RRR and the shoot reached the final stages. The introduction song on NTR and Ram Charan will be canned soon and NTR will be done with his shoot for RRR. Before NTR commences the shoot of Koratala Siva’s project, the top actor will complete the shoot of several episodes of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. He is charging a bomb for his small-screen appearance.