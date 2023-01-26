Sharwanand engaged to his Lady Love

Young and promising actor Sharwanand got engaged today in a private ceremony to Rakshita Reddy. The actor himself made the news official after he posted the clicks from the engagement ceremony. The wedding will take place very soon. Rakshita comes from a political family based in Rayalaseema region. Sharwanand is on a break and he lost considerable weight during the gap. He launched his next film in the direction of Krishna Chaitanya but the film was shelved due to various reasons.

Sharwanand is in talks with Sriram Aditya for a film and it would be announced soon. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious film. Sharwanand is also holding talks with UV Creations for a film and it will be announced soon.