Venky75 Launched Officially

Victory Venkatesh has been on a break from the past few months and his 75th film has been announced officially. HIT fame Sailesh Kolanu is the director and the film has been officially launched today in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. K Raghavendra Rao, Nani, Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi and Gowtam Tinnanuri attended the event as special guests. The shoot commences later this year and will release in December 2023.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a crucial role in this film titled Saindhav. The film will produced by Niharika Entertainments and is said to be the costliest film made in Venky’s career. Santosh Narayanan will score the music and background score. The glimpse that is out recently received positive response.