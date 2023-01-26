Navadeep first look poster from aha’s upcoming web series Newsense

The versatile and talented actor Navadeep celebrating his brithday today. On this ocassion, Aha surprised audience with the first look of Navadeep from the upcoming web series Newsense.

The producer of this series TG Viswa Prasad basked in the blockbuster with Raviteja’s Dhamaka, and People Media Factory and Aha jointly produced a series called ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’ starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay’ and now this Newsense web series marks the second collaboration and everyone is hoping that this series is going to be sensational web series.

The poster looks Intriguing and Navadeep is playing the role ambitious journalist Shiva. Announcing the same, aha wrote “Kalam patti, Kadham thoki raasadu Madhanapally sanchalana charithra. Presenting you the first look of fiery yet ambitious Shiva a.k.a Navadeep from the universe of Newsense, An aha original series.”

After Masti’s in 2021, this is the second series of actor Navdeep to be premiered on Aha. Bindu Madhavii is the female lead in this intense series. Sriprawin Kumar is the helmer of this series, which will have Suresh Bobbili’s music. Priyadarshini Ram penned the story of Newsense. The release date and other complete details will be revealed in the coming days.