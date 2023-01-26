Singer Sunitha’s Son To Be Launched By Raghavendra Rao

Noted Telugu singer Sunitha’s son, Akash is set to debut as a hero with a film that has been titled Sarkaru Noukari. The film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad today.

Sarkaru Noukari will mark the debut of Sunitha’s son Akash, and another newcomer Bhavana Vazhapandal. The film will be directed by Sekhar Gangamoni.

Legendary filmmaker Raghavendra Rao will be producing the film under RK Teleshow banner. The film is billed to be a period drama and it will be mounted on a lavish scale.

At the launch ceremony, Sunitha’s husband Ram Veerapaneni directed the first shot while ZEE5’s Nimmakayala Prasad switched on the camera and Raghavendra Rao sounded the first clap.

It is confirmed that the regular shooting for the film will commence on the 6th of February and more promotional material will follow shortly after. The film will have Akash, Bhavana, Tanikella Bharani, and others in the lead roles.