Governor, CM participate in Republic Day celebrations

Governor Biswabushan Harichandan along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries participated in the Republic Day Celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday.

The Governor unfurled the national flag. Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshen Raju, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives were also present.

At Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah unfurled the tricolor and participated in the Republic Day Celebrations. She also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Secretary to the Chief Minister K Dhananjaya Reddy, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta and officials from CMO were also present.