Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham Teaser: Concept of Time Machine

Young actor Sharwanand who tasted a bunch of debacles will test his luck with Oke Oka Jeevitham, a bilingual made in Telugu and Tamil languages. Shree Karthick is the director and Ritu Varma is the leading lady. Nassar, Amala, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore played other important roles. The teaser of Oke Oka Jeevitham is out and it unveils the theme of the film. Nassar narrates the plot and Oke Oka Jeevitham is all about three youngsters who go into the past through a time machine.

Oke Oka Jeevitham hints that the film has a fictional story that relates the childhood of the youngsters through the concept of time machine. Dream Warrior Pictures produced Oke Oka Jeevitham and the film is aimed for 2022 release. The film also has a strong emotional drama and Jakes Bejoy composed the music. An official release date of the film will be announced very soon. Sharwanand is currently busy with Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu in the direction of Kishore Tirumala. The film releases next year.