Ram Charan’s sensible statement on box-office numbers

Ram Charan is making waves both with his words and actions. His conduct and presence in interviews and in public are quite noteworthy.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the ‘Mega Power Star’ subtly yet clearly made an impact with his sensible statement about numbers at the box office.

As the conversation dwelled on how numbers on the opening day overshadow the craftsmanship and efforts of the actors and the director, Ram Charan said he is not worried about the validation for the first three days until his producers and distributors are safe by achieving the numbers.

This subtle yet honest statement did speak volumes about how Ram Charan looks out for people who put in money trusting him, by setting aside his own priorities.

“When you spend Rs 500 crore, I don’t mind not being spoken about. The film is going to be in library forever. I don’t mind being spoken about after 7 days. Let’s first cross the number. I hope our producers and distributors are safe. They can talk about us later as well,” Ram Charan said.