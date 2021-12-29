‘Thank You: The Movie’ DoP Sreeram treats fans to pics of Naga Chaitanya

Cinematographer P.C. Sreeram has posted pictures from the sets of the much-anticipated film ‘Thank You: The Movie’ featuring Naga Chaitanya.

Sreeram took to Twitter to share a few glimpses from the sets of ‘Thank You’.

Tagging the actors of ‘Thank You’, the Director of Photography wrote, “On to its next phase of the shoot.”

Naga Chaitanya’s pictures feature him in a jersey, and the backdrop appears like it is a sports field which suggests Chaitanya is to play a sportsman in the movie.

One of the pictures has Chaitanya in the dressing room, where he is seen along with his friend, sorting his sports gear.

Helmed by ‘Manam’, ’24’, and ‘Gang Leader’ director Vikram Kumar, ‘Thank You: The Movie’ is one of the most awaited films of Naga Chaitanya.

The shooting of the movie began in December 2020 and is expected to be wrapped up in the coming months.

Actress Rashi Khanna plays the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya is to share the screen alongside his father Nagarjuna in the movie ‘Bangarraju’, apart from ‘Thank You’.