Sharwanand’s special request for Oke Oka Jeevitham

Tollywood’s young talent Sharwanand is super confident on Oke Oka Jeevitham and he is aiming a strong comeback with this emotional entertainer. During the media interaction that took place today, Sharwanand urged the media and review writers to support the film as it is a feel-good entertainer. He asked them to promote it on a positive note after watching it. He also said that there are special screenings planned for the media and the critics along with the common audience before the film’s release.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is a bilingual directed by Shree Karthick and the film has been in making for more than three years. Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi played other important roles. Dream Warrior Pictures produced Oke Oka Jeevitham which is a time travel film loaded with a hard-hitting emotional drama and entertainment. Sharwanand lost huge weight recently and he will commence the shoot of his next film from Monday.