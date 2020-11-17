She has talent to change fathers: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Responding to the serious allegations leveled by Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, senior TDP leader and former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju lashed out at her and the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said “what can I talk about a person who has the habit of changing fathers.”

Ashok Gajapathi Raju further pointed out that Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju had never participated in the festivities organised in 105 temples maintained by the MANSAS Trust. “She never met her paternal grandfather and father. She has the talent to change fathers. She only revealed in her social media posts who her father was. Her social media posts clearly reflect her personality. I don’t even want to make comments on the kind of postings she makes in her Twitter which is downright cheap,” he said. The TDP leader alleged that he was removed from the chairman post of the MANSAS Trust with a conspiracy to defame Pusapati family legacy and usurp properites. Alleging that Sanchaita’s appointment was “political vendetta by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the chairman post of MANSAS Trust was not created by the government. “The government did not follow due diligence, no notice was served before removing me as the chairman of MANSAS Trust.

Reacting to Jagan’s move to remove him as the chairman of East Godavari group of temples, he said it was done in most unconstitunal manner. “Jagan had spent 16 months in jail. Theives are ruling the state. Today, devils are quoting scriptures. I am deeply saddened at the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The Jagan government hurriedly brought in a new GO to remove Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the chairman of a group of temples in East Godavari. As per the GO, the Jagan government has appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as the new chairman of the group of temples in East Godavari. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju is the daughter of former MP P Ananda Gajapathi Raju, elder brother of senior TDP leader and ex-Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. In the politics of vendetta, the Jagan government had already removed Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the chairperson of Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board replacing him with his niece Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju triggering a row between the Pusapati families. The MANSAS trust holds more than 14,800 acres of prime lands in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts worth more than Rs 50,000 crore. MANSAS also controls prime lands of 108 temples, including the Simhachalam Devasthanam.