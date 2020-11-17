GHMC polls on December 1

The State Election Commission on Tuesday released the notification for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The civic body polls will be held on December 1. The SEC announced that elections will be conducted through a ballot box, and the counting of votes will be held on December 4 and results will be announced the same day. The nomination of the candidates will be accepted from November 17, while the nomination deadline is November 20. State Election Commissioner ParthaSarathy said November 22 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The GHMC has 150 wards, and polling will be held at 9,248 centers.

Around 74 lakh electors will exercise their franchise in over 9,000 polling stations. Parthasarathy said that the reservation implemented in the 2016 GHMC elections will continue now. The mayor post is reserved for woman general.