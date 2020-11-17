Puri Jagannadh receives a call from Mega camp

Puri Jagannadh is the only Tollywood director who tasted several highs and lows. Every time he reached rock bottom, Puri Jagannadh bounced back with a blockbuster. He is currently busy with Vijay Devarakonda’s sports drama which is a pan Indian project. The film hits the screens in summer next year and Puri Jagannadh is in talks for a straight Bollywood film soon. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Puri Jagannadh received a call from Mega camp.

Puri Jagannadh bounced back with Ram’s Ismart Shankar. He is back in demand and is receiving calls from several filmmakers. It is heard that Ram Charan is quite interested to work with Puri Jagannadh again and several filmmakers are holding talks to set up the combination of Chirutha again. Puri too responded on a positive note and started working on a script. Puri Jagannadh penned several scripts during lockdown period and is picking up the best one that suits Charan. If all goes well, Puri will direct Charan very soon.