Shivraj Singh Chouhan commends Chandrababu Govt's efforts

Shivraj Singh Chouhan commends Chandrababu Govt’s efforts

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated Chandrababu Naidu Government for acting swiftly in the wake of heavy rains and making all efforts to control the damage. The senior Minister visited rain affected areas on Thursday, to assess the damage done by heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh state.

Senior Minister flew down to Vijayawada as representative of Centre, as AP suffered one of the biggest natural calamities.

Besides conducting an aerial survey, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood affected areas in Vijayawada. He has interacted with people in Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram. Kandrika and other areas. He inquired, how relief works are going on and how people are managing basic necessities.

Later speaking to media Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended the way Chandrababu Naidu Government managed the natural calamity.

“Large scale damage has been done due to heavy rains and flash floods. Lakhs of families have incurred severe losses due to these unprecedented rains. I was informed that 400 millimeters rain was recorded at a time and while Prakasam Barrage has a capacity of 11.9 lakh cusecs, the inflows rose beyond 12 lakhs cusecs. It was swift response from AP Government that saved the lives of people,” said Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to media.

“It is commendable that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has turned Collectorate into his Secretariat and working 24×7, since heavy rains struck Vijayawada. It is because of his efforts that losses to lives and properties have been controlled,” stressed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had also served as Madhya Pradesh state’s CM for four terms in the past.

Union Minister reasoned that the neglect of Budameru coupled with flash rains as the reason for calamity. He promised of of lending all possible support to AP Government, after the crop damage and property damage due to heavy rains is assessed by central teams.

