Vijay’s GOAT: A Blunder before his Political Entry

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has been consistent in scoring hits and the actor too has impressed the Telugu audience with his films. All his recent films had impressive content along with chartbuster songs and they are mostly backed by top directors. He announced his political entry and the people across Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for his entry. He has been demanding big remuneration and his makers are spending lavishly on his films. Though some of his recent films failed to live up to the expectations, they had chartbuster songs along with stunning visuals and they ended up as hit films. Considering the graph of Vijay in Telugu cinema, none of his recent films ended up on a disastrous note like GOAT.

The film failed to fetch minimum openings across the Telugu states. Mythri Movie Makers is distributing the film across the Telugu states and they have planned a large scale release. But the occupancies are very poor and they did not improve over the matinees and evening shows today. This is a clear indication that GOAT is on a way to end up as a disaster. His fans are commenting that GOAT is a blunder from the actor before his political entry. Vijay who focuses more on songs, mannerisms, looks and on the visuals seems to have left completely on the director Venkat Prabhu. Even the star casting could not save the film considering the openings in the Telugu states. ‘GOAT is a Blunder before his Political Entry’ is a comment coming from Telugu states.