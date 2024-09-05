x
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Movie News

Vijay’s GOAT: A Blunder before his Political Entry

Published on September 5, 2024

Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has been consistent in scoring hits and the actor too has impressed the Telugu audience with his films. All his recent films had impressive content along with chartbuster songs and they are mostly backed by top directors. He announced his political entry and the people across Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for his entry. He has been demanding big remuneration and his makers are spending lavishly on his films. Though some of his recent films failed to live up to the expectations, they had chartbuster songs along with stunning visuals and they ended up as hit films. Considering the graph of Vijay in Telugu cinema, none of his recent films ended up on a disastrous note like GOAT.

The film failed to fetch minimum openings across the Telugu states. Mythri Movie Makers is distributing the film across the Telugu states and they have planned a large scale release. But the occupancies are very poor and they did not improve over the matinees and evening shows today. This is a clear indication that GOAT is on a way to end up as a disaster. His fans are commenting that GOAT is a blunder from the actor before his political entry. Vijay who focuses more on songs, mannerisms, looks and on the visuals seems to have left completely on the director Venkat Prabhu. Even the star casting could not save the film considering the openings in the Telugu states. ‘GOAT is a Blunder before his Political Entry’ is a comment coming from Telugu states.

