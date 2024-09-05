Pawan Kalyan suffering with Viral Fever

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been working without breaks for the development of AP after he was chosen as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Pawan Kalyan was criticized for not making his public appearance from the past couple of days during the floods in Vijayawada. Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever and is in recovery mode. The actor-turned-politician attended a couple of meetings and he also met the officials to monitor the situations of floods in Vijayawada yesterday. Pawan Kalyan also revealed that his public appearance will turn into a disturbance for the relief activities.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to recover soon and get back to work. The actor also decided to resume the shoots of his upcoming movies OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan is expected to complete the shoots of all these films before the end of this year and he is in plans to focus completely on politics.