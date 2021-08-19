Shock to TDP: Senior MLA Gorantla to quit party!

Senior TDP leader and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is all set to quit TDP as well as MLA post.

Speculations are rife in political circles that he has already taken a decision to tender resignation to TDP and MLA post and a formal announcement is expected anytime soon.

Chowdary has been in TDP since its inception in 1982 and played a key role in party and TDP governments led by NTR and Chandrababu.

His exit will deal a deadly blow to TDP not just in Godavari districts but also in entire AP.

He is also waging a battle against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh by taking up various programmes.

Chowdary is reportedly upset at Chandrababu and Lokesh for neglecting seniors like him in the party.

He is also reportedly angry at Chandrababu and Lokesh not attending even his phone calls of late.

Chowdary is currently MLA of Rajahmundry rural constituency.

He is reportedly upset at party leadership for shifting him from Rajahmundry urban to rural constituency without consulting him from where he was elected several times.

It is learnt that Chandrababu and Lokesh are trying to pacify him. It remains to be seen whether he will agree to continue in TDP or not.