Shocking: Actor Vijay files a civil suit against his parents

Tamil Superstar Vijay filed a civil suit in a Chennai based court against 11 people including his parents to restrain from conducting meetings using his name. Vijay also sought an interim stay against the 11 people along with his parents. Some of the office-bearers of his fan club too are named in the list. The court is expected to hear this civil suit on September 27th. Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar floated a political party with the name ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’.

Keeping an end to all the speculations, Vijay issued a statement last year that he has nothing much to do with the party and he is not joining politics. Vijay urged his fans not to join the political party as he is not directly or indirectly associated with the party. The top actor is busy with the shoot of Beast and the film releases next year. After completing the shoot of Beast, Vijay will work with Vamshi Paidipally for a family entertainer.