Buzz: Pan Indian actress for NTR?

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva will soon team up for a pan-Indian project that delivers a social message. The film is expected to have its official launch in October and the shoot commences in November. Kiara Advani was considered for the heroine’s role but the actress signed Ram Charan’s film directed by Shankar. The actress could not accomodate her dates for NTR’s film because of her other prior commitments. The makers also approached Pooja Hegde and she is quite positive about the film.

The latest speculations say that Alia Bhatt is approached to romance NTR and the actress is excited about the opportunity. The talks are going on for now and Koratala Siva has two options: Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde. One among them will be finalized as per the update and an announcement will be made by Dasara. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. NTR is currently cutting down his weight for the film and this untitled flick is planned on a massive budget.