Shocking guidelines for Filmshoots post Lockdown

The Centre is slowly relaxing all the fields which are left shut from the past couple of months. The film industry is badly impacted and several producers are eagerly waiting to start the shoots soon after the lockdown once the government grants the permissions. The Centre is in plans to issue strict guidelines for the film shoots. The movie unit should come up with a certificate that the entire movie unit (cast and crew members) are not infected with coronavirus.

If anyone from the cast or crew passes away due to the coronavirus, the makers of the film should pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the family of the deceased. This will be a huge burden for the producers if any unfortunate incident happens on the sets of the films. The same guidelines would be applicable to small films and television shoots. If the government comes up with such guidelines, most of the filmmakers would wait for the coronavirus scare to be reduced instead of heading for shoots.