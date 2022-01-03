Shocking paycheque for Sivakarthikeyan?

Young actor Sivakarthikeyan scored a resounding hit with Doctor and the film collected more than Rs 100 crores in Tamil language. The actor is now making his debut in Telugu and the film’s announcement was made recently. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV will direct the film and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies will bankroll this prestigious project. As per the update, Sivakarthikeyan is reportedly charging Rs 30 crores as remuneration for the film.

The makers agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Sivakarthikeyan. They are estimating that the film’s total business in Telugu and Tamil would touch Rs 100 crores and agreed for the fat paycheque. Sivakarthikeyan emerged as one of the bankable actors in Tamil by scoring a series of hits. Thaman is the music director and more details about the project will be announced officially soon.